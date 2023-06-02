Deals
National Copper & Smelting to close Huntsville, Ardmore locations(HMCC)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - National Copper and Smelting has announced that it plans to close its Huntsville and Ardmore, Tenn. facilities.

National Cooper and Smelting provides copper products to HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, appliance and electrical industries and has been doing so in Huntsville since 1982.

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber hopes that the workers who will be displaced will have to opportunity to locate a job in the surrounding area.

“We understand they have about 115 workers who will be displaced. The Chamber is actively working with their HR personnel to help these team members find new employment. Many of our local companies, especially in the Chase Industrial Parl, have openings for positions such as fabricators, shippers, machine operators, maintenance, inspection and customer service, as well as HR and management. We are hopeful our conversations with local companies will result in new opportunities for these workers,” a spokesperson with HMCC said.

Phase-down for National Copper and Smelting will begin over the next several weeks.

