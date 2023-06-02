Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for burglary suspect

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect in a burglary that happened at Vape and Tobacco on May 20.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect entered the business on Winchester Road by throwing a rock through the front door. If you have any information, call 256-533-8835.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

