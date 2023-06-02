Deals
Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon & early evening

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The rest of the afternoon, mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s, it will be a very humid day with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening, some can be stronger with gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Storms will dissipate through the evening and overnight will be mostly clear. Low to mid 60s. 

For the weekend, both days will be hot and humid. A slight chance of storms each day. High temps around 90° with feel like temps near 95°. Heat and humidity will continue for early next week with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm each day.

