Interim superintendent named for Albertville City Schools

Todd Watkins.
Todd Watkins.(Albertville City Schools)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville Board of Education named assistant superintendent, Todd Watkins, as the interim superintendent for Albertville City Schools effective July 1, 2023.

Watkins will take over for Dr. Boyd English after Dr. English announced his retirement on May 25. Dr. English will serve as superintendent through June 30.

“Albertville is full of great promise, and we must continue working together with the City of Albertville, the community, and industry partners to support our teachers for the success of all students,” Watkins said in a statement. “I am honored by the confidence the Board of Education has placed on me to lead the district during this critical transition.”

Watkins earned a bachelor’s degree in social science from Jacksonville State University, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Alabama. He also earned an education specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University in education leadership.

Watkins served as the executive director of career technology education and student services in Albertville before he was named assistant superintendent. He also held various positions with Huntsville City Schools, Eufaula City Schools, Oxford City Schools and Piedmont City Schools.

Applicants who are interested in the superintendent position may submit applications June 2 - July 3. Finalists will be announced on July 18 and the new superintendent will be named on Aug. 15. albertk12.org

