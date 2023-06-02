Huntsville Police: 18-year-old arrested after cutting incident on Bayreuth Drive
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after a cutting incident in south Huntsville on Friday.
A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed officers responded to a home on Bayreuth Drive around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a cutting.
According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), first responders assessed three patients at the Bayreuth Drive scene. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An 18-year-old was arrested for the stabbing and charged with assault.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.