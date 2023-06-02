Deals
Huntsville Police: 18-year-old arrested after cutting incident on Bayreuth Drive

(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after a cutting incident in south Huntsville on Friday.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed officers responded to a home on Bayreuth Drive around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a cutting.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), first responders assessed three patients at the Bayreuth Drive scene. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old was arrested for the stabbing and charged with assault.

