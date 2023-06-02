Huntsville Police: 1 in custody after cutting incident on Bayreuth Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after a cutting incident in south Huntsville on Friday.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed officers responded to a home on Bayreuth Drive around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a cutting.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, first responders assessed three patients at the Bayreuth Drive scene. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have one person of interest in custody. This is considered an isolated incident by HPD.

Nothing further is available at this time.

