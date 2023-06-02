Deals
Huntsville officer involved in altercation with shoplifter at Sam’s Club

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Department officer who was working an “extra-duty” job at the Sam’s Club on Holmes Ave. was involved in an altercation with a shoplifter on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the officer attempted to stop the shoplifter in the store, but the person refused to stop. There was a physical altercation between the officer and the suspect.

The officer was treated by Huntsville Fire and Rescue and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) personnel. The suspect is in custody.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

