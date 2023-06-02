Highway 20 overpass opens to ease congestion, improve safety

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A new overpass is opening up in Decatur and leaders say it’s to make the roads in that area safer.

It’s been under construction for over two years and the fundraising process has taken even longer.

It connects two smaller roads, Bibb Garrett Road and Mitchell Road, on either side of Highway 20.

Decatur (WAFF)

Thousands of drivers use this road to commute between Decatur and Huntsville, plus it’s less then a mile from the I-565, I-65 interchange.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling says the congestion and growth led to a rise in deadly accidents.

“We were able to get a build grant in 2017, it was our first application, to receive funds for something that would help with safety on the roadway there,” said Mayor Bowling. “Highway 20, there were numerous fatalities that happened and now we have the ability to have safe access and egress in both properties.”

He says he was able to secure $20 million to build the overpass.

It also gives them the ability to develop the land south of the overpass.

