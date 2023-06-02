Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Highway 20 overpass opens to ease congestion, improve safety

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A new overpass is opening up in Decatur and leaders say it’s to make the roads in that area safer.

It’s been under construction for over two years and the fundraising process has taken even longer.

It connects two smaller roads, Bibb Garrett Road and Mitchell Road, on either side of Highway 20.

Decatur
Decatur(WAFF)

Thousands of drivers use this road to commute between Decatur and Huntsville, plus it’s less then a mile from the I-565, I-65 interchange.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling says the congestion and growth led to a rise in deadly accidents.

“We were able to get a build grant in 2017, it was our first application, to receive funds for something that would help with safety on the roadway there,” said Mayor Bowling. “Highway 20, there were numerous fatalities that happened and now we have the ability to have safe access and egress in both properties.”

He says he was able to secure $20 million to build the overpass.

It also gives them the ability to develop the land south of the overpass.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville police officer arrested for DUI over holiday weekend
Over 100 lbs. of narcotics intercepted in mail packages by inspectors, K-9s
Over 100 lbs. of narcotics intercepted in mail packages by inspectors, K-9s
Person shot, injured near home at Shadow Brook neighborhood in Harvest
Person injured in shooting on Blue Creek Drive in Harvest
Dima Novikov, 29
Suspect in Skyline shooting arrested in Chatsworth, GA

Latest News

New Hwy 20 overpass opens today in Decatur
New Hwy 20 overpass opens today in Decatur
Decatur leaders hopeful that new Hwy 20 overpass alleviates dangerous traffic levels
Decatur leaders hopeful that new Hwy 20 overpass alleviates dangerous traffic levels
Parents of teenage drivers speak on their safety driving during the "100 Deadliest Days"
Experts, Parents of teenage drivers speak on safe driving during the ‘100 Deadliest Days’
126th Open Geospatial Consortium to be held at HSV Botanical Gardens