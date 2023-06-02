Flower Friday: Learn all about Butterfly Milkweed

Deals
Matt Candeias talks all things Butterfly Milkweed!
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Who doesn’t love fresh flowers in the summertime?

Butterfly Milkweed makes the perfect addition to any garden with its bright vibrant color! This flower got its name from the nectar inside the flower which attracts butterflies!

Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical Gardens joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk all about Butterfly Milkweeds!

