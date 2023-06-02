Financial Friday: Advantages of a relocation specialist if you’re moving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama continues to be one of the fastest growing areas in the country.

As people move into and out of the area, they often need more than a Realtor to help them. They need a relocation package with experts specializing in helping someone relocate to a different city.

Whitney Stringer, a Realtor at Redstone Family Realty, explained some of the benefits.

What is a relocation package? A relocation package is a benefit offered by the company that the customer will be working for that helps compensate the recruited employee for some of the costs related to the move to the new work location.

Who commonly benefits from relocation programs? You can buy a home, or you can sell a house. Both types of moves typically qualify as long as the property is/was your primary residence.

Relocation clients have specific needs, and when buying, they usually start their search remotely with very little in-person time in the market they are moving to. Agents working with relocation clients must be full-time Realtors, responsive to their client’s needs, and highly educated in the target market.

Why should you consider this service? If a client is transferring out of the area and needs to sell a house, there are precise guidelines that the relocation company must follow in charge of that transfer. The client may be moving right away and leaving their asset in the hands of the Realtor representing them, and they need to know that they have chosen the right agent to represent them.

