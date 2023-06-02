Experts, Parents of teenage drivers speak on their safety driving during the “100 Deadliest Days”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School is out and many teens are probably thrilled about their new-found freedom.

But according to AAA, between Memorial Day and Labor, teenage drivers are more likely to be involved in deadly crashes over the next 100 days due to the lack of school.

Danielle Hayward said she’s terrified to two boys will soon get their driver’s licenses during this dangerous time.

“Every time that they leave the house, I am going to be fearful,” said Hayward. She said she signed her boys up for driving school to fine-tune their skills.

“I want to feel good as a parent knowing that I’ve done everything I can for them,” said Hayward, “So that they have the best chance possible to not end up in a wreck dead or killing someone.”

Linda Ayers with the Alabama Driving Academy in Huntsville said the company is fully booked this time of the year.

She said it’s important for parents to make sure their child has experience before venturing out into the world.

“As a mother, as an instructor, I believe that it’s important that they get a lot of time behind the wheel driving,” said Hayward, “Because there are times where there are different scenarios out there when they’re driving.”

For teens, Ayers’ number one recommendation is to stay off the cell phone.

Ayers is currently teaching Hayard’s son the rules of the road. She also said speeding, lack of attention, and not wearing a seatbelt are all contributing factors to why these summer days can be deadly ones.

“Accidents are going to happen,” said Seth, “It’s inevitable but it’s our jobs as young drivers to take responsibility and try our hardest to not get into accidents.”

