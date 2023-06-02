Deals
Common Man Performs “Vermont’ Live

Common Man previews ‘Vermont’ and talks new EP.
Common Man previews 'Vermont.'
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You heard it here first! Common Man, a local husband-wife duo, just dropped a new EP and music video.

Compton McMurry and Meredith Johnson combined their solo careers after meeting when she was asked to open for his show in Memphis, TN. They got married a year later and the rest is history. Their music blends together the sounds of folk, pop and alternative music. They enjoy playing as a duo where their folk sound can really shine.

They have a concert series called “The Common House” where they host local artists. They have a few upcoming shows that will be posted on their venues Instagram.

Compton and Meredith previewed their song ‘Vermont’ which will be released in August. Their brand-new EP “The Garden” can be streamed on Apple Music and Spotify now. The music video for their song “The Garden” is available to watch on YouTube.

For all the information on tour dates, new music and contacting the duo you can visit their website.

