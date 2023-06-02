Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

CDC report shows 40% of foodborne illnesses linked to sick employees

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New data from the CDC shows 47 percent of 800 foodborne illnesses from 2017 to 2019 were linked to norovirus.

Health officials say that the virus can spread like wildfire, especially through food. Officials also say the biggest reason for the spread of the virus is through sick restaurant employees showing up to work.

Public Health Environmental Supervisor Cheryl Edge said with high school students starting summer jobs, it’s important to remind them of the dangers of showing up to work sick.

“You can spread it to your fellow employees, you can spread it to your customers that come in,” Edge said. “Some people who have compromised immune systems and other illnesses already, this could be detrimental to them and food born illnesses can unfortunately sometimes lead to death.”

Edge said if you work in the service industry you should never show up sick to work, wash your hands and remember that your choices impact the health of customers.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville police officer arrested for DUI over holiday weekend
J. L. Banks.
Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting
Dima Novikov, 29
Suspect in Skyline shooting arrested in Chatsworth, GA
Brett Grimes arrested in Ford City drive-by shooting.
Second man arrested in Colbert Co. drive-by shooting

Latest News

CDC report shows 40% of foodborne illnesses linked to sick employees
FDA approves 2nd RSV vaccine
Over 100 lbs. of narcotics intercepted in mail packages by inspectors, K-9s
Over 100 lbs. of narcotics intercepted in mail packages by inspectors, K-9s
Rabies Vaccination Clinic to be held throughout Morgan Co. on Saturday