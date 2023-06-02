Be The Light: How One Family Shines His Glory to Remember Their Son

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In June of 2020, Ryker Schoff was born at 37 weeks and entered Heaven after his heart stopped beating. He was born on the summer solstice (the longest day of light in a year) and his parents felt that it was no coincidence. When they think of their son, they think of light.

In Ryker’s memory and honor, his parents Lacey and Hans founded their non-profit “Ryker’s Rainbow” to walk alongside other families in their journeys of losing a child. By the grace of God, they were able to take their grief and hardship and turn it into something beautiful.

Lacey’s mother gave her a book titled “Mommy, Please Don’t Cry: There Are No Tears in Heaven.” From the moment she held the book in her hand, Lacey knew she wanted to give it to other mothers walking a similar path. She called Huntsville Hospital and started a Facebook fundraiser to purchase more books. Her goal was $300. She raised $15,000.

Shocked at the generosity of their community, Hans and Lacey knew that God was calling them to do something bigger. Ryker’s rainbow began with a book and eventually grew to being able to offer families a full “blessing box.”

They currently partner with 12 hospitals to provide families walking the journey of loss with meaningful keepsakes. The hospitals work with the families to customize the fully customizable plate included in the box. Ryker’s Rainbow also provides families with sibling boxes which includes “Sprite” from Slumberkins.

To date, they have been able to donate over 300 keepsake boxes.

For more information on how you can make a donation, volunteer, or request a box visit their website.

