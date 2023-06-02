Deals
126th Open Geospatial Consortium to be held at HSV Botanical Gardens

By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City is preparing for a major event where some of the brightest minds will meet.

The days of June 5 -9 will kick off the 126th Member meeting of The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC).

The one-week event is filled with technology showcases, dozens of Working Group meetings and keynote speakers all focused on the latest concepts in climate, space, aviation, defense and more.

“This conference is a significant event for Huntsville,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “As a major contributor to space, defense and other technology-related industries, Huntsville understands the importance of keeping our community on the cutting-edge of geospatial advancements. We look forward to welcoming members of the OGC to Huntsville and are excited to learn more about the technologies and collaborations that develop from this elite group.”

The conference will not only include geospatial businesses and government agencies from the U.S., but also the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the list goes on.

”Anytime we can gather this meeting experts in the geospatial world I think it speaks well for our city but it also gives us a chance to both show them what we’re made of as well as introducing them to the international world to give [some]kind of insight into what’s going on outside of our local area,” OGC Executive Manager Stan Tillman said.

The OGC Member Meeting will take place at the Huntsville Botanical Garden and the public is invited to learn more about geospatial data visualization, Internet of Things connected system and defense and intelligence.

Click here to see all sessions for the public to attend and to register.

