Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

‘A work in progress’: Arab ball fields undergoing renovations

Construction has brought the current season to a halt.
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - City Park in Arab is undergoing a makeover as the Parks and Recreation departments make major updates to the baseball and softball fields.

Director Eric Hayes says the renovation will be a complete overhaul.

“We went down to light poles. We’re fixing some drainage, new sod, new fencing, new backstops, new irrigation, new restrooms, sidewalks. Everything’s gonna be ADA-compliant. So just a complete renovation,” Hayes said.

Hayes says the nearly $7 million project has been a long time coming for the city of Arab.

Drone photograph courtesy of Ed Ralston
Drone photograph courtesy of Ed Ralston(Photo credit: Ed Ralston)

“We started this back in February of 2022 with the design and all that kind of good stuff. It’s a work in progress but it’s gonna be great when things get done,” Hayes said.

The project has displaced the city’s baseball and softball seasons this year, leaving some parents concerned but Hayes says that the finished product will be worth one missed season.

“It’s a little bit of an inconvenience. I have children that come through the program as well. But you know, it’s one year. If people will just bare with us. I think this time next year we’ll be proud to step back and say ‘Hey look what we have now’,” Hayes says.

Hayes also says that construction is scheduled for completion on Aug. 1 with a ribbon cutting to follow. He says this will come just in time for travel baseball and softball.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
J. L. Banks.
Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville police officer arrested for DUI over holiday weekend
Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend who officers said raped a woman feeding her child...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say

Latest News

Fire crews at the scene
UPDATE: Cause of deadly fire that killed 4 children confirmed by Memphis Fire Department
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Major upgrades to Arab ball fields
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
National reaction to Alabama’s college trans athlete bill
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
National reaction to Alabama’s college trans athlete bill