‘A work in progress’: Arab ball fields undergoing renovations

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - City Park in Arab is undergoing a makeover as the Parks and Recreation departments make major updates to the baseball and softball fields.

Director Eric Hayes says the renovation will be a complete overhaul.

“We went down to light poles. We’re fixing some drainage, new sod, new fencing, new backstops, new irrigation, new restrooms, sidewalks. Everything’s gonna be ADA-compliant. So just a complete renovation,” Hayes said.

Hayes says the nearly $7 million project has been a long time coming for the city of Arab.

Drone photograph courtesy of Ed Ralston (Photo credit: Ed Ralston)

“We started this back in February of 2022 with the design and all that kind of good stuff. It’s a work in progress but it’s gonna be great when things get done,” Hayes said.

The project has displaced the city’s baseball and softball seasons this year, leaving some parents concerned but Hayes says that the finished product will be worth one missed season.

“It’s a little bit of an inconvenience. I have children that come through the program as well. But you know, it’s one year. If people will just bare with us. I think this time next year we’ll be proud to step back and say ‘Hey look what we have now’,” Hayes says.

Hayes also says that construction is scheduled for completion on Aug. 1 with a ribbon cutting to follow. He says this will come just in time for travel baseball and softball.

