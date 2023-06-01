Suspect of Friday night Skyline shooting arrested in Georgia

SKYLINE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that occurred Friday night in Skyline.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 17 around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as Terry Warren, 61.

Sheriff Rocky Harnen says that such a violent crime is rare for the small community.

”This is an odd one. It’s a fairly quiet community that we have up there. Clearly, this had something to do with someone being mad at this gentleman because they went to his house and shot him,” says Harnen

A nationwide BOLO and an arrest warrant were posted for 29-year-old Dima Novikov, who was identified as a suspect in the shooting. On May 31, Novikov was arrested in Chatsworth, Georgia by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office. He will be held in the Murray County Jail pending extradition back to Alabama.

The search for Novikov lasted five days.

