Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Suspect of Friday night Skyline shooting arrested in Georgia

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: May. 29, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKYLINE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that occurred Friday night in Skyline.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 17 around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as Terry Warren, 61.

Sheriff Rocky Harnen says that such a violent crime is rare for the small community.

”This is an odd one. It’s a fairly quiet community that we have up there. Clearly, this had something to do with someone being mad at this gentleman because they went to his house and shot him,” says Harnen

A nationwide BOLO and an arrest warrant were posted for 29-year-old Dima Novikov, who was identified as a suspect in the shooting. On May 31, Novikov was arrested in Chatsworth, Georgia by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office. He will be held in the Murray County Jail pending extradition back to Alabama.

The search for Novikov lasted five days.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
J. L. Banks.
Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville police officer arrested for DUI over holiday weekend
Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend who officers said raped a woman feeding her child...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say

Latest News

Fire crews at the scene
UPDATE: Cause of deadly fire that killed 4 children confirmed by Memphis Fire Department
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
‘A work in progress’: Arab ball fields undergoing renovations
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Major upgrades to Arab ball fields
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
National reaction to Alabama’s college trans athlete bill
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
National reaction to Alabama’s college trans athlete bill