Shane Lewis named Collegiate Baseball All-American

By Troy University
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy redshirt sophomore Shane Lewis has been named to the Collegiate Baseball All-American Third team powered by Diamond, the prominent magazine announced on Thursday.

Lewis becomes the 61st All-American in school history after he posted .291/.733/.442 slash line with six doubles, two triples, and a single-season record 27 home runs. Lewis will have his name throughout the Trojan record books after the 2023 season, as his 76 RBIs this year are the second most in a single season, and he ranks among the top ten in slugging percentage.

“We are very proud of Shane being named an All-American,” head coach Skylar Meade said. “It’s a deserved honor for him and the program. Accolades for individuals also indicate team success, and we are excited Shane can walk into this week’s regional with “All American” attached to his name.”

The long list of accolades continues to grow for Lewis. Along with NCBWA National Hitter of the Week and the Collegiate baseball national player of the Week earlier this year, it was announced just a few weeks ago Lewis was the first player in 20 years to be named Sun Belt Player and Newcomer of the Year. In addition, Lewis finished the regular season ranking among the top 10 in the Sun Belt Conference in seven offensive categories, including leading the conference in Slugging Percentage, OPS, RBIs, runs scored, walks, home runs, and total bases.

Lewis became the 10th Trojan since 2018 to receive All-American accolades and the first since Garrett Gainous in 2021.

