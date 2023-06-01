Deals
Rabies Vaccination Clinic to be held throughout Morgan Co. on Saturday

By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Rabies is nearly 100 percent fatal and that is why it is important to get your pets vaccinated for it every year.

Experts say the rabies virus can spread from mammal to mammal, including humans. If treatment is delayed an infected animal or person will die.

On Saturday, June 3, Morgan County will be hosting its annual Rabies Vaccination Clinic. Vaccines will be given at a discounted price at four different locations.

“We want to get as many dogs vaccinated against rabies to prevent the spread to the human population. It’s our animals that move between the wildlife area and us, so we want that interface to be protected through vaccination,”Veterinarian and Morgan County Rabies Inspector Dr. Steve Osborne said.

According to WAFF 48′s newspaper partner, Decatur Daily, the following list is the locations and times for the clinics:

  • Somerville Old Courthouse - 64 Main St., Somerville, AL (held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. by Dr. Michelle Stallions)
  • Osborne Animal Clinic - 914 Beltline Rd., Decatur (held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. by Dr. Steve Osborne)
  • Berry Animal Clinic - 1651 Bethel Road, Decatur (held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. by Dr. Zach Berry)
  • Oak Park Elementary School - 1218 16th Ave. S.E., Decatur (held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. by Dr. Stallions and Dr. Osborne)

All vaccines will be $14 per animal and clinics are only accepting cash or check.

Osborne expects to administer at least 1,000 rabies vaccines during this clinic.

