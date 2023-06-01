Person injured in shooting on Blue Creek Drive in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured after a shooting in Harvest late Wednesday night, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at Blue Creek Drive near Sparkman High School around 11:30 p.m.

They have not released what led up to the shooting. They also did not tell the WAFF team if a suspect was arrested.

WAFF 48 has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.