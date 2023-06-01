Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Person injured in shooting on Blue Creek Drive in Harvest

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured after a shooting in Harvest late Wednesday night, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at Blue Creek Drive near Sparkman High School around 11:30 p.m.

They have not released what led up to the shooting. They also did not tell the WAFF team if a suspect was arrested.

WAFF 48 has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville police officer arrested for DUI over holiday weekend
J. L. Banks.
Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting
Barber was convicted of murdering Dottie Epps with a hammer in May 2001.
Gov. Ivey sets time frame for execution of James Barber
Robert Goodwin, 43, was arrested for shooting into an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred...
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Colbert Co.

Latest News

Dima Novikov, 29
Suspect of Friday night Skyline shooting arrested in Georgia
Person shot, injured near home at Shadow Brook neighborhood in Harvest
Person shot, injured near home at Shadow Brook neighborhood in Harvest
Fire crews at the scene
UPDATE: Cause of deadly fire that killed 4 children confirmed by Memphis Fire Department
City of Athens creates initiatives to decrease traffic fatalities
City of Athens creates initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities by 2040