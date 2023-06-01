Person injured in shooting on Blue Creek Drive in Harvest
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured after a shooting in Harvest late Wednesday night, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived at Blue Creek Drive near Sparkman High School around 11:30 p.m.
They have not released what led up to the shooting. They also did not tell the WAFF team if a suspect was arrested.
WAFF 48 has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information.
