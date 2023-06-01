New Kid On The Block

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The team behind Tennessee Valley Living is like a family. Being able to walk into a work environment where I was instantly welcomed and valued is nothing short of a blessing.

When I started at the University of North Alabama in the fall of 2022, I knew two things for sure. I knew I wanted to write and that I was passionate about my hometown community. As I began approaching graduation, I had no idea what was next for me. I knew I wanted to enter broadcast journalism. I just was not sure where. Within the span of a month I interviewed and landed this role on the Tennessee Valley team.

As a Huntsville native, I have always felt that this city is incredibly special. Being able to return to my hometown and to have the honor of helping its community members share their stories is something I will always be grateful for. Each day on the job has been unique and so fun and rewarding.

It is truly a special thing when someone is able to blend their greatest passions and dreams into their career. That is just what I am able to do here at TVL. I cannot wait to bring the Tennessee valley joy each morning!

