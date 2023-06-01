Deals
More humidity creeping in with isolated afternoon storms

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning and welcome to June.  Fair skies are overhead and temperatures are warm again in the middle 60s to kick off our day. 

Some areas of patchy fog will be possible in locations that saw rainfall yesterday.  Skies will be mostly sunny today before a few more clouds start building in during the afternoon hours, highs will reach the middle 80s before isolated to widely scattered downpours and thunderstorms develop into the afternoon and evening.  Some storms can be stronger with locally heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning and some brief gusty winds. 

Partly cloudy skies stay in place overnight with lows only falling into the middle 60s by daybreak Friday.  Friday will be a similar day only hotter with highs approaching 90 degrees with higher humidity.  Yet again, we will see some isolated thunderstorms developing into the afternoon and early evening. 

The weekend forecast will be hot and humid with very isolated shower and storm chances for Saturday and Sunday, the heat index will be in the low to middle 90s both days.  The hotter stretch of temperatures will continue into early next week with highs staying in the upper 80s to lower 90s, the pattern is looking mostly rain-free through Wednesday.

