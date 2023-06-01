Deals
Grab your popcorn: The Southern Fried Film Festival is back this weekend

Founder, Trevite Willis, previews upcoming film festival.
Attendees enjoy the presentations at the Southern Fried Film Festival in 2022.
Attendees enjoy the presentations at the Southern Fried Film Festival in 2022.(Trevite Willis)
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Who doesn’t love being able to brag about seeing a movie no one else has? I am always on the look out for unique plotlines and luckily, The Southern Fried Film Festival is happening just in time from June 8-11.

Back for its fifth year, movie enthusiasts can enjoy the 2023 lineup which includes titles such as: “Linoleum,” “Joy Land,” “Deadland” and “An Electric Sleep.” The four-day festival will also feature some family friendly films including: “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out” and “Lonely Castle in the Mirror.”

The festival Founder and Festival Director, Trevite Willis, talked about the award making its debut this year. The “Rising Star Award” will be awarded to Huntsville native, Michael Luwoye, for his outstanding achievements in the entertainment industry. Michael will be presented with the award on Friday, 9 June.

Opening night will be at The INTUITIVE Planetarium and the remaining nights will be at Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill. Tickets can be purchased on the Southern Fried Film Festival website.

