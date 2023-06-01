Deals
Grab your dancing shoes and head to the Electric Belle

Local bar hosts Latin Dance Night
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you have taken a dance class before or not head over to the Electric Belle for a night of new experiences!

If you haven’t check out Stovehouse yet, now it the time to! They have restaurants, stores and even fun activities! One particular spot is the Electric Belle! Make sure to mark you calendars so you don’t miss out on the fun at The Electric Belle!

The Electric Belle is hosting a Latin Dance Night that will teach you all the moves that go into dancing the Salsa and Bachata! This event will be going on from 7-11pm on June 2!

