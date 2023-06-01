Grab your dancing shoes and head to the Electric Belle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you have taken a dance class before or not head over to the Electric Belle for a night of new experiences!

If you haven’t check out Stovehouse yet, now it the time to! They have restaurants, stores and even fun activities! One particular spot is the Electric Belle! Make sure to mark you calendars so you don’t miss out on the fun at The Electric Belle!

The Electric Belle is hosting a Latin Dance Night that will teach you all the moves that go into dancing the Salsa and Bachata! This event will be going on from 7-11pm on June 2!

