Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Firefighters save kitten trapped underneath SUV

Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.
Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.(Abilene Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (Gray News) - Firefighters in Texas were able to free a kitten that was tapped underneath a vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Abilene Fire Department, a female driver pulled up to one of their stations and asked the firefighters to help remove the kitten that was caught under her Chevrolet Tahoe.

The woman told first responders that she could hear the cat in the car’s undercarriage.

Firefighters said they were able to safely rescue the animal in about 20 minutes.

According to the fire department, the kitten also found a new home with one of the firefighters taking in the cat after the call.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville police officer arrested for DUI over holiday weekend
J. L. Banks.
Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting
Barber was convicted of murdering Dottie Epps with a hammer in May 2001.
Gov. Ivey sets time frame for execution of James Barber
Brett Grimes arrested in Ford City drive-by shooting.
Second man arrested in Colbert Co. drive-by shooting

Latest News

FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
CDC report shows 40% of foodborne illnesses linked to sick employees
FDA approves 2nd RSV vaccine
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation...
Biden says he got ‘sandbagged’ after he tripped and fell onstage at Air Force graduation
FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
AP obtains records shedding new light on Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide and frantic aftermath