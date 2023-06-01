Deals
FDA approves 2nd RSV vaccine

The FDA approved the first RSV vaccine for individuals 60 years of age or older on May 3.(Source: MGN)
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The elderly now have another tool to protect them from the deadly Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). On May 31, the Food and Drug Administration approved a second vaccine that protects adults ages 60 and older from RSV.

The approval of Pfizer’s vaccine on Wednesday comes just weeks after the FDA cleared a similar shot targeting RSV that is made by GSK. The two FDA authorizations within just a month represent a historic milestone for public health.

RSV causes mild symptoms similar to a cold in most people but older adults face a higher risk of severe illness. According to the CDC, the virus kills 6,000 to 10,000 older adults and hospitalizes 60,000 to 160,000 of them every year.

Doctor Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health explains that there still is no vaccine for infants.

“As a pediatrician, I think a lot about children but as an older adult and a public health practitioner we have to remember that RSV can be very significant in an older person and persons with heart disease, lung disease, immunosuppressive diseases,” Dr. Landers said.

The FDA is also reviewing another Pfizer RSV vaccine that would be given to pregnant mothers to protect infants. The FDA is expected to make a final decision on that vaccine in August.

