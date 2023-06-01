Deals
Crime Stoppers: Two masked men rob convenience store at gunpoint

By Gina Benitez
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department are looking for two men they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on May 16.

Investigators say the two men walked into the express food mart on Clinton Avenue.

One was armed with a gun and the other was carrying a bag. The guy with the gun jumped over the counter and demanded money.

Both then took off running.

If you recognize them, or anyone else on this list, Huntsville police want to hear from you.

Police are looking for Harold Champion after they say he took a lot of money to complete a home improvement project but never finished the job.

Elvin Sykes is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Gabriel Shager walked out of Lowes with items he did not pay for.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

