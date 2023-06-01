Deals
City of Athens creates initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities by 2040

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Athens is taking the first step in making roads safer for its citizens.

City leaders have something in mind called Vision Zero Athens, an initiative to eliminate all traffic deaths by the year 2040.

Gordon Thayer said he’s lived in the city for years, and believes the traffic can be unbearable and even dangerous at times.

He said he’s excited to know the city is adopting a plan to protect drivers and pedestrians alike by the time his grandkids get behind the wheel.

“The fact that the city council and the mayor are addressing this is crucial,” said Thayer, “At least they’re looking at it they realize there could be worse problems coming down.”

The resolution passed will help open the door for the city to apply for grant funding to improve traffic safety.

Between 2014 and 2018, the city reported nine traffic-related fatalities.

Councilwoman Dana Henry said the city is constantly growing, and with that comes an increase in foot traffic.

“Any traffic death is too many. Particularly is it’s someone you know and love,” said Henry, " “We are really trying to maintain our small town feel, and part of that is to provide safety and security for people. "

Huntsville adopted the same program a year ago. City leaders are in the middle of data analysis and collecting public input.

In Athens, a Safety Committee will be established to advise the city Council on the development and implementation of the plan.

