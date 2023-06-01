Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Alabama player sues New York Times over their story about death of Jamea Harris

We’re getting new reaction to the New York Times reporting that claims a fourth Alabama...
We’re getting new reaction to the New York Times reporting that claims a fourth Alabama basketball player was allegedly at the scene of that deadly shooting that killed Jamea Harris near the Strip in Tuscaloosa.(The New York Times)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A University of Alabama basketball student-athlete has filed a lawsuit against the New York Times.

In March of 2023, the Times reported that Kai Spears was present during a Tuscaloosa shooting that left Jamea Harris dead.

Spears and his team are suing the New York Times over their story about his involvement in the death of Harris. The Times states that Spears was at the scene of the crime, although his team says that is categorically false and untrue.

“I was not anywhere near the scene or vicinity at the time that took place,” said Spears when he spoke to the Washington Post Wednesday. “I don’t think it is a mistaken identity. I just think they didn’t do their due diligence.”

Spears’ teammates Brandon Miller and Darius Miles were present at the time of the shooting. Miles is currently being held on a capital murder charge.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville police officer arrested for DUI over holiday weekend
J. L. Banks.
Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting
Barber was convicted of murdering Dottie Epps with a hammer in May 2001.
Gov. Ivey sets time frame for execution of James Barber
Robert Goodwin, 43, was arrested for shooting into an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred...
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Colbert Co.

Latest News

Person shot, injured near home at Shadow Brook neighborhood in Harvest
Person shot and injured in Harvest
Dima Novikov, 29
Suspect of Friday night Skyline shooting arrested in Georgia
Person shot, injured near home at Shadow Brook neighborhood in Harvest
Person shot, injured near home at Shadow Brook neighborhood in Harvest
Fire crews at the scene
UPDATE: Cause of deadly fire that killed 4 children confirmed by Memphis Fire Department
City of Athens creates initiatives to decrease traffic fatalities
City of Athens creates initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities by 2040