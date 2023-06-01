Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

AL House Reps draft bill blocking infrastructure funding for temporary Space Command headquarters in Colorado

This is because Huntsville is still in the running to become the home of the agency
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and NBC News
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAFF) - U.S. Representatives from Alabama are making new efforts to block the growth of the temporary Space Command Headquarters in Colorado Springs.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers from Alabama submitted a draft House bill late last week that would block funding for the continued growth of the temporary headquarters in Colorado, according to documents reviewed by NBC News.

This is because Huntsville is still in the running to become the home of the agency. Sources told NBC that the DoD may back out of a deal with Huntsville because of the state’s abortion laws.

Two congressional officials told NBC News the bill would prohibit leaders at the temporary headquarters from spending money on constructing, leasing or modernizing facilities until the secretary of the Air Force formally selects and publicly announces the location of its permanent headquarters, which the Trump administration said would be in Huntsville, Alabama.

Since announcing in January 2021 that the headquarters would be in Huntsville, there has been a series of reviews and investigations of what has become a fraught, politically contentious process.

Alabama lawmakers are concerned that the Biden administration and the Air Force have slowed the process with the goal of building a fully operational headquarters in Colorado and then arguing that a move would result in a pause in Space Command operations.

Colorado Representative Doug Lamborn is all for the headquarters going to Colorado Springs.

“U.S. Space Command is months away from full operational capability (FOC) at Peterson Space Force Base,” he wrote. “We cannot afford a self-imposed delay in FOC given the threats posed by China and Russia.”

He says if Huntsville is picked, it will set the agency back at least four years.

Read the full story from NBC News here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville police officer arrested for DUI over holiday weekend
J. L. Banks.
Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting
Barber was convicted of murdering Dottie Epps with a hammer in May 2001.
Gov. Ivey sets time frame for execution of James Barber
Brett Grimes arrested in Ford City drive-by shooting.
Second man arrested in Colbert Co. drive-by shooting

Latest News

Person shot, injured near home at Shadow Brook neighborhood in Harvest
Person injured in shooting on Blue Creek Drive in Harvest
Dima Novikov, 29
Suspect in Skyline shooting arrested in Chatsworth, GA
Person shot, injured near home at Shadow Brook neighborhood in Harvest
Person shot, injured near home at Shadow Brook neighborhood in Harvest
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
New bill could prohibit facility improvements at temporary Space Command headquarters in Colorado