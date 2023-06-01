19-year-old accused of knocking correctional officer unconscious

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A young man in the Montgomery County Detention Facility is accused of attacking a correctional officer.

Court filings state the incident happened Monday morning at 1000 Industrial School Road. While not specified, this is the address of the Alabama Department of Youth Services’ Mt. Meigs campus.

The affidavit claims Joseph Kealee Graham, 19, hit a youth services officer in the head and face with a sock filled with soap bars. Investigators say the 64-year-old officer sustained bruising and was knocked unconscious.

Graham was arrested and charged with second-degree assault via preventing a correctional officer from performing a lawful duty with intent to cause physical harm.

The jail website shows his bail at $15,000.

The motive for the alleged assault was not released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.