Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Wife of 20-year-old man who drowned expecting his second child

The family of Dakota Fulk said he drowned on Saturday at Stoney Creek Resort.
By Noah Harrison and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - The wife of a 20-year-old man in Virginia who drowned over the weekend said she is expecting his second child in July.

The family of Dakota Fulk set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral expenses after he drowned Saturday evening at Stoney Creek Resort.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to Stoney Creek Resort near Greenville for reports of a drowning. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered the man was underwater and were unable to find him before midnight.

Authorities recovered the man’s body from the lake and identified him as Fulk.

Fulk reportedly became distressed while attempting to swim across the lake and went under water, according to officials.

According to Felicia Kyle, a family friend, the money from the fundraiser will pay for Fulk’s funeral with any remaining funds going to Fulk’s wife of nearly six months. The couple has a 3-year-old son along with the expected child.

Fulk’s mother, Frannie Fulk, told WHSV the support is appreciated while the family grieves their loss.

“You don’t plan for someone this young; they don’t have arrangements made,” she said. “We’re not supposed to be burying 20-year-olds that are expecting their second child.”

Frannie Fulk described her son as an avid hunter and fisher. She said he also played baseball and was a great son, father, husband, sibling and friend.

“He was the sweetest, gentlest soul I know,” she said. “He’s a mama’s boy, so I can say that. His boys were his reason for living. He would do anything for anybody. He would get a phone call from one of his buddies, and he’d be right there to help him.”

Frannie Fulk thanked those who have already shown support whether through giving, thoughts, or prayers.

Donations to the family can be made through the GoFundMe set up for Dakota Fulk.

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe has raised over $12,000 of its $65,000 goal.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend who officers said raped a woman feeding her child...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say
J. L. Banks.
Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting
Barber was convicted of murdering Dottie Epps with a hammer in May 2001.
Gov. Ivey sets time frame for execution of James Barber

Latest News

The virus causes symptoms similar to the flu and COVID-19.
Unfamiliar respiratory virus causes big problems for some
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Some residents of collapsed Iowa building remain missing, while pets were rescued from safer area
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are...
Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Calhoun alum creates scholarship for students with autism