Warmer Wednesday with more humidity and afternoon scattered storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We have a few clouds overhead to start off the morning with much warmer morning temperatures in the middle 60s, that is roughly 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Tuesday morning.

Today will bring in a few more clouds and higher humidity as we are undergoing a pattern change, highs will be near average in the middle 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Some storms could be stronger later today with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Rain showers and storms should start to wind down after sunset with skies staying partly cloudy, lows will stay warm again in the middle 60s with areas of patchy fog expected by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will be another humid day with highs in the middle to upper 80s, scattered storms are expected again during the afternoon. Friday will be the first of several hotter days with highs approaching 90 degrees and high humidity levels. The heat and humidity will again favor scattered thunderstorm development for the afternoon and evening.

A few showers and storms are possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The weekend is also looking hot at this point with highs staying near 90 degrees. Saturday and Sunday are trending a bit drier at this point with just isolated chances for rain showers and storms.

