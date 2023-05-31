Sonny D back in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sonny DiChiara returns to the Rocket City active roster after spending the entire season to date on the Injured List. DiChiara was selected by the Angels in the fifth round of the 2022 draft and immediately began his professional career with the Trash Pandas. In 36 games with the Trash Pandas last season, DiChiara hit .195 with one home run, 10 RBI, and 25 walks. He began his career with a 17-game on-base streak and hit his first professional home run on August 5 vs. Tennessee, a two-run blast in the first inning.

That followed a stellar college season for Auburn in which he was named SEC Player of the Year after hitting .384 with 22 home runs, 59 RBI, 68 walks, and 59 runs scored to lead the Tigers to the College World Series in Omaha. DiChiara became the third Auburn SEC Player of the Year after former Huntsville Stars Tim Hudson and Hunter Morris. Originally from Homewood, Alabama, he starred at Hoover High School and began his college career at Samford before transferring to Auburn.

