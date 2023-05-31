Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Somerville man charged with child sex abuse, $500k bond

Robert Harvell Sr., 75
Robert Harvell Sr., 75(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Somerville man was arrested Wednesday morning on a child sexual abuse charge.

According to officials, deputy sheriffs with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit executed a grand Jury felony arrest warrant on 75-year-old Robert Harvell Sr.

The charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by the MCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division alongside the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center and Morgan County Department of Human Resources.

Harvell was arrested and charged with Sex Offense- Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 years old. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend who officers said raped a woman feeding her child...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say
J. L. Banks.
Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Two Huntsville men convicted for Georgia shooting

Latest News

Huntsville apartment shooting victim's family still searching for answers after January muder
Huntsville apartment shooting victim’s family still searching for answers months after murder
Huntsville apartment shooting victim’s family still searching for answers months after murder
Huntsville International Airport responds to 5G launch.
Huntsville International Airport officials brace themselves for busy summer travel season
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville police officer arrested for DUI over holiday weekend