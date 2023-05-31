Somerville man charged with child sex abuse, $500k bond

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Somerville man was arrested Wednesday morning on a child sexual abuse charge.

According to officials, deputy sheriffs with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit executed a grand Jury felony arrest warrant on 75-year-old Robert Harvell Sr.

The charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by the MCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division alongside the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center and Morgan County Department of Human Resources.

Harvell was arrested and charged with Sex Offense- Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 years old. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

