Siggy from Scratch shares fresh recipes just in time for summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summertime always has us on the lookout for new recipes. Sigrid Templeton from Siggy from Scratch is sharing two fresh recipes you must try.

Edamame is not something I usually put into a salad. After Siggy mixed it with fresh greens and avocado I am running to the store to make it at home for myself.

While the salad is just a side dish, this meal would not be complete without the herb crusted salmon. Covered in dijon mustard and encrusted with fresh herbs, this salmon is sure to become a fan favorite at any event you are planning this season.

Siggy also shared with us some different ways to prepare salmon - from placing it over rice and green beans to covering it in barbecue sauce.

This versatile recipe is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Learn more from Siggy and her delicious recipes by following along on Instagram and at siggyfromscratch.com

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.