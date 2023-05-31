Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Siggy from Scratch shares fresh recipes just in time for summer

Sigrid Templeton talks new recipes.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summertime always has us on the lookout for new recipes. Sigrid Templeton from Siggy from Scratch is sharing two fresh recipes you must try.

Edamame is not something I usually put into a salad. After Siggy mixed it with fresh greens and avocado I am running to the store to make it at home for myself.

While the salad is just a side dish, this meal would not be complete without the herb crusted salmon. Covered in dijon mustard and encrusted with fresh herbs, this salmon is sure to become a fan favorite at any event you are planning this season.

Siggy also shared with us some different ways to prepare salmon - from placing it over rice and green beans to covering it in barbecue sauce.

This versatile recipe is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Learn more from Siggy and her delicious recipes by following along on Instagram and at siggyfromscratch.com

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend who officers said raped a woman feeding her child...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say
J. L. Banks.
Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting
Barber was convicted of murdering Dottie Epps with a hammer in May 2001.
Gov. Ivey sets time frame for execution of James Barber