National reaction to Alabama’s college trans athlete bill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey signed house bill 261 into law. Last year, lawmakers passed legislation requiring high school athletes to compete against their biological sex. Now, that rule applies to college sports as well.

After signing the bill, Governor Ivey said,

“If you’re a biological male, you are not going to be competing in women’s and girl’s sports in Alabama. It’s about fairness, plain and simple.”

✍️: I just signed HB261 to protect women’s sports in public colleges and universities.



If you’re a biological male, you are not going to be competing in women’s and girl’s sports in Alabama. It’s about fairness, plain and simple. #alpolitics — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) May 30, 2023

The bill had overwhelming support in the state legislature, with only eight lawmakers voting against it in the House and Senate combined. Governor Ivey’s messages on social media about the bill have been met with overwhelmingly supportive comments.

Trans advocate Kathie Moehlig said the amount of support concerns her.

“Transgender students are children,” she said. “They’re students. We have to remember: we’re not protecting anybody with any of these hateful laws. Whether it’s around athletics, bathroom usage, or medical, we’re not protecting anybody. All we’re doing is criminalizing someone’s identity.”

Supporters of the law argue allowing biological males to compete against women is unfair. They believe this bill will ultimately protect women’s sports.

Moehlig said this puts a target on athletes’ backs and encourages them not to come to Alabama public schools.

“This narrative that gets touted is men are going to pretend to be women in order to win scholarships and championships,” she said. “That’s never happened. Banning people from participating in sports is just one more piece of hateful rhetoric around this population.”

