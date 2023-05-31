Deals
Luxury self-care with Lemon & Lavender

Brandy Booth talks new products
Brandy from Lemon and Lavender joined to talk exciting new products.
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking for some new self-care products without all of the bad ingredients, Lemon & Lavender in Madison has the perfect products for you!

Brandy Booth joins Tennessee Valley Living to talk about Lemon & Lavender’s new products and how they can change both your bath and laundry routine! One of the best features of Lemons & Lavender is that they strive to protect the environment through the products they sell!

Whether you are looking for a eco-friendly laundry detergent or wanting to purchase a new self-care item, Lemon & Lavender has all the products for you!

Be sure to check Lemon & Lavender out on Instagram or on their website!

