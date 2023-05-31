Deals
Huntsville police officer arrested for DUI over holiday weekend

Huntsville Police Department
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An officer with the Huntsville Police Department was arrested over the holiday weekend in Opelika, Alabama.

According to an official with the Opelika Police Department, D’Marius Howard was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence around 2:20 a.m. on May 27.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department confirmed Howard has been an officer in the department since February, 2020.

He has been placed on administrative duty until further notice.

