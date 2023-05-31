Huntsville International Airport officials brace themselves for busy summer travel season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The holiday weekend travel numbers are in and people across the country are on the move. The data is giving us an indication of how busy this summer travel season will be.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville International Airport says they have seen a jump in travelers from last year and they are ready to see more people pass through their checkpoints ahead of another busy travel holiday, July 4.

Despite seeing an increase in travelers last year, officials at Huntsville International say they are capable of handling the surge and they actually want to see higher numbers.

“We’re ready to go. We’re ready to accept passengers,” spokesperson Talyn Walton said.

New numbers show Memorial Day weekend travel surpassed pre-pandemic levels and this did not come as a surprise to Walton.

“I know people are excited to get out and travel and they want to see the world again,” Walton said. “They know that a lot of restrictions have been dropped, and so they can.”

Nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration states that more than 12 million people were screened starting on Thursday, topping pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Memorial Day weekend saw close to 14,000 passengers at Huntsville International, a 5% increase from last year. Huntsville airport officials say people have travel on the brain during the warmer months.

“Throughout the summer, we see surges,” Walton said.“They will overstaff on holiday weekends just to make sure that you’re getting through on time and getting to your flight on time. But then also security throughout the airport.”

The public safety official says travelers need to be mindful of what they’re packing.

“Make sure there’s no prohibited items, weapons, knives, that kind of thing. Because they will take them from you,” Anderson said.

Huntsville International Airport is no stranger to weapons making their way to TSA checkpoints.

“This year at Huntsville [International Airport], we have seen six firearms come to the TSA checkpoint,” Walton said.

Nationwide, that number is just shy of 2,800 firearms surrendered at TSA checkpoints.

