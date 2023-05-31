Huntsville apartment shooting victim’s family still searching for answers months after murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Andrew Gilliam’s family is now offering a $26,000 reward for information about what happened the night of his murder. Gilliam was shot on Jan. 4 at 3 a.m. in his apartment in the Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments Complex.

It has been nearly five months since Gilliam’s murder and no one has been charged in his death.

Gilliam’s uncle, Vic Hartman, says said his family hopes the reward money will convince someone to come forward.

“I think what would help the family the most is to get closure and that is knowing that the killer of Andrew Gilliam has been brought forward to justice,” Hartman said.

Gilliam, 27 was newly married and worked as an engineer for NASA. Hartman said Gilliam was asleep next to his wife when he was struck by the bullet and then rushed to the hospital where he later died. Hartman said the family feels the investigation has come to a standstill.

“It’s just a horrific event. This is something you see on the nightly news and never happens to your family until it does,” Hartman said. “Then it’s just horrific and you just don’t ever get over the death of a young 27-year-old family member.”

Investigators told the family they believe Gilliam was not the shooters’ target. Hartman says he will continue sharing Gilliam’s story until someone comes forward with a tip that will lead them to the arrest of his killer.

“Everything that can be done that we know of is being done,” Hartman said.

Huntsville Police say they are still investigating but have no new information to share. If you have a tip, you can contact investigators at 256-883-3739 or click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.