Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Huntsville apartment shooting victim’s family still searching for answers months after murder

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Andrew Gilliam’s family is now offering a $26,000 reward for information about what happened the night of his murder. Gilliam was shot on Jan. 4 at 3 a.m. in his apartment in the Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments Complex.

It has been nearly five months since Gilliam’s murder and no one has been charged in his death.

Gilliam’s uncle, Vic Hartman, says said his family hopes the reward money will convince someone to come forward.

“I think what would help the family the most is to get closure and that is knowing that the killer of Andrew Gilliam has been brought forward to justice,” Hartman said.

Gilliam, 27 was newly married and worked as an engineer for NASA. Hartman said Gilliam was asleep next to his wife when he was struck by the bullet and then rushed to the hospital where he later died. Hartman said the family feels the investigation has come to a standstill.

“It’s just a horrific event. This is something you see on the nightly news and never happens to your family until it does,” Hartman said. “Then it’s just horrific and you just don’t ever get over the death of a young 27-year-old family member.”

Investigators told the family they believe Gilliam was not the shooters’ target. Hartman says he will continue sharing Gilliam’s story until someone comes forward with a tip that will lead them to the arrest of his killer.

“Everything that can be done that we know of is being done,” Hartman said.

Huntsville Police say they are still investigating but have no new information to share. If you have a tip, you can contact investigators at 256-883-3739 or click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend who officers said raped a woman feeding her child...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say
J. L. Banks.
Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Two Huntsville men convicted for Georgia shooting

Latest News

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
National reaction to Alabama’s college trans athlete bill
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
National reaction to Alabama’s college trans athlete bill
Huntsville apartment shooting victim’s family still searching for answers months after murder
Huntsville International Airport responds to 5G launch.
Huntsville International Airport officials brace themselves for busy summer travel season