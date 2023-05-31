Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Colbert Co.

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for shooting into an occupied vehicle Monday night.

According to the Shoals Insider, Robert Goodwin, 43, was arrested for shooting into an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred around 10:00 p.m. Monday in a parking lot between Foodland and Shell Station in Ford City.

An official with the sheriff’s office told the Shoals Insider no one was injured in the shooting but there were several bullet holes in the vehicle.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster page shows Goodwin was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, he was released on a $15,000 bond just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.