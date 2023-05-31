Deals
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Colbert Co.

Robert Goodwin, 43, was arrested for shooting into an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred around 10:00 p.m. Monday in a parking lot between Foodland and She
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for shooting into an occupied vehicle Monday night.

According to the Shoals Insider, Robert Goodwin, 43, was arrested for shooting into an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred around 10:00 p.m. Monday in a parking lot between Foodland and Shell Station in Ford City.

An official with the sheriff’s office told the Shoals Insider no one was injured in the shooting but there were several bullet holes in the vehicle.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster page shows Goodwin was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, he was released on a $15,000 bond just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

