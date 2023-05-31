Decatur PD officers arrest man for trafficking marijuana

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers arrested and charged a man for trafficking marijuana on May 30.

Officers stopped Heriberto Ornelas Campos, 24, for multiple traffic violations on I-65. Officers found over 26 pounds of marijuana and cocaine in Campos’ possession while conducting the traffic stop.

Campos was charged for trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, speeding, no tag light and following too close. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $26,900 cash bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.