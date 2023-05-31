Deals
Decatur PD officers arrest man for trafficking marijuana

Heriberto Ornelas Campos.
Heriberto Ornelas Campos.(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers arrested and charged a man for trafficking marijuana on May 30.

Officers stopped Heriberto Ornelas Campos, 24, for multiple traffic violations on I-65. Officers found over 26 pounds of marijuana and cocaine in Campos’ possession while conducting the traffic stop.

Campos was charged for trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, speeding, no tag light and following too close. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $26,900 cash bond.

