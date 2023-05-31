Community members oppose potential management change at Wille Green Recreation Center

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Many community members in Tuscumbia are pushing back against city leaders for a potential management change at a recreation center in a predominately black neighborhood.

On Tuesday, nearly a hundred people gathered at the Willie Green Rec Center for a community meeting to protest the possibility of the Tuscumbia Board of Education taking over the reins.

“We don’t want to be governed by the school system, then we’ll be limited to the access to the building,” said Tara Stanley who attended the meeting, “We may be limited to the actual land that surrounds this building, so we really don’t want to see that happen.”

Stanley said she can see the rec center from her house. She and many others fear the school board could come in and build a fence around it, keeping those in the neighborhood out.

Another concern some people have is that a new school board could create new rules about the center’s use.

Mayor William Foster said he’s taking a glass-half-full approach when it comes to those scenarios.

“Everything can be negative,” said Mayor Foster, “It’s how you look at in every which way. I always look at the positive ways. I don’t think there’s ever going to be a change. I think people are going to do what they say they’re going to do.”

Foster said the transfer of management of the facility will be a cost-saving venture for the city that can be reinvested into the community.

He also said the school board can write grants to receive money to add upgrades to existing football fields.

The mayor said there would be a contract to allow the city or school to pull out if a situation called for it.

He said he was working on the deal for three years, but many people are upset they’re just finding out about it now. Councilwoman Geraldine Thompkins who oversees the district believes more discussion is needed.

“As their representative, I have to find the best way,” said Thompkins, “I grew up in this community, I think it’s best to all allow it remain as is, and before we approach to make any proposals, to bring the community into it. I live and breathe Willie Green.”

There will be a city council meeting next Monday at 5:30 where people can speak to both the mayor and council about their concerns.

