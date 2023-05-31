Colbert Co. man enters plea agreement for animal cruelty charge

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man arrested for animal cruelty and using a false name was given probation after entering a plea agreement on May 25.

In June 2022, Jason Foster was arrested after Colbert County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered over 30 animals in poor health while investigating a shooting at a neighbor’s house.

At the time of the arrest, Jason Foster told authorities his name was Jonathan Foster. In September 2022, Jason Foster was indicted for using another person’s identifying information and animal cruelty.

As part of the plea agreement, the animal cruelty charge was dismissed. The agreement calls for Jason Foster to serve eight years in prison with it suspended for five years. If Jason Foster commits any crime over the next five years, he could be ordered to serve the eight-year sentence.

