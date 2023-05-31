Deals
City of Decatur takes first steps to potentially acquire local cemeteries

Council president Jacob Ladner said the city council hopes to acquire the cemeteries to preserve their historical value.
By Matthew King
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - As a first step toward potentially acquiring the Sykes and Dancy-Garth cemeteries, leaders approved a contract with Florida-based company, Paleowest. The contract would allow the company to survey and map the cemeteries in order to value their cost of upkeep.

Council president Jacob Ladner said the city council hopes to acquire the cemeteries to preserve their historical value.

“Part of the issue is we haven’t been able to maintain them because we haven’t owned them,” he said.

In addition to fixing up the graves, the city council wants to know who all is buried in the cemeteries. Local Historian Phil Wirey told council members during their last meeting that one of Decatur’s founders, Jesse Winston Garth, is buried at Garth Cemetery. Dr. Frank J. Sykes, who played Negro league baseball and testified in the Scottsboro boys trial, is buried at the Sykes cemetery, but most of the historical graves cannot be seen.

“All of the Sykes are buried in the cemetery, most without headstones,” Sykes said.

The city council will pay Paleowest $55,000 to conduct a study on the sites.

“We’ve hired a group that will do some mapping, and really do some research and let us know what it’ll cost,” Ladner said. “The mapping shows where stones might be missing so we can move forward as we try to acquire these properties.”

Ladner said the city plans to obtain both sites, but there is a lot more work to do.

“We don’t own any cemetery, and we have struggled to kind of find who owns the Sykes cemetery at all, and out of all the owners at Garth cemetery, we know only a few,” Ladner said. “We really have to have them all on board in order to acquire the property.”

