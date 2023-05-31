Cancer Survivor shares personal journey and how she helps others

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On the first Sunday in June every year we celebrate National Cancer Day. On this day we recognize and celebrate cancer survivors.

JoLanda Harris joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about her journey and the inspiration behind LivOn Journey Camp.

LivOn Journey Camp is a 2-day haven for all cancer survivors to come together and learn how to be survivors. Whether you’re a cancer survivor of two days or twenty-four years anyone is welcome to join! The curriculum is based the 5 paths that JoLanda experienced during her journey!

This Sunday, June 4th at 3 pm, join JoLanda at Big Spring Park for the Jammin’ in the Park event that will be celebrating cancer survivors!

