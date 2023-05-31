Calhoun alum creates scholarship for students with autism

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Calhoun Community College alum has worked with the college’s foundation team to create a new annual scholarship that will benefit students with autism.

Holly Foshee enrolled at Calhoun Community College in the spring of 1994. Her plan was to take a few classes at Calhoun before transferring to The University of Alabama in Huntsville.

After obtaining her associate’s degree in computer science at Calhoun, Foshee enrolled at Athens State University.

“Being autistic almost crippled me from living a regular life,” said Foshee as she spoke with foundation and college officials. “I never thought I was excelling as a normal human being until my diagnosis.”

When Foshee joined the workforce, she found herself being fired from every job she had for having various autistic traits. Foshee became homeless and down on her luck so she decided to go back to school.

She enrolled at Calhoun again in 2004 where she took courses to help her obtain a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

After receiving a master’s degree, Foshee once again joined the workforce. One day at her job, her employer asked her to have a conversation. The conversation along with other life events encouraged her to get tested for autism. In 2017 she received a confirmed diagnosis.

Foshee understands the struggles an autistic student may face which is why she decided to create the scholarship.

“I was so determined to create this scholarship that I sold many of my personal belongings and received help from a few other individuals living with autism who believed in my mission and wanted to help me come up with the first $1,000 dollars to begin the annual scholarship,” said Foshee. “In order for this scholarship to accomplish the goal of helping autistic individuals who won’t qualify for academic scholarships that require a certain ACT or GPA.”

Foshee hopes that other people in the community come together to help contribute to the scholarship.

“We need business leaders and individuals in the community to help contribute. This scholarship could be someone’s lifeline to not give up on their dreams of graduating from college,” said Foshee.

