Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Birmingham Fire: Small plane crash lands safely near airport

Neither of the 2 passengers sustained injuries in landing on railroad tracks
Small plane crash lands near Birmingham airport
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A small plane crash landed safely Tuesday evening just west of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service.

The crash landing happened in the 3300 block of Vanderbilt Road.

Birmingham Fire officials say a trainer pilot was training a student and on their approach to the runway, the plane shut off. They say the pilot detoured and landed on the CSX railroad tracks.

We’re told the plane was a Piper Warrior that is typically used to train new pilots. The plane had about 40 gallons of fuel left in it.

There were two passengers on board including the pilot. Neither were injured. No fire was reported.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend who officers said raped a woman feeding her child...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say
Athens family wants justice for daughters affected by 2020 DUI crash
Athens family seeking justice for daughter killed in 2020 DUI crash
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Two Huntsville men convicted for Georgia shooting

Latest News

Many community members in Tuscumbia are pushing back against city leaders for a potential...
Tuscumbia residents gather to oppose proposed management change at Wille Green Recreation Center
Many community members in Tuscumbia are pushing back against city leaders for a potential...
Community members oppose potential management change at Wille Green Recreation Center
Council president Jacob Ladner said the city council hopes to acquire the cemeteries to...
City of Decatur takes first steps to potentially acquire local cemeteries
Financial expert, Marshall Clay from The Welch Group, explained how having this type of...
Financial expert explains the importance of having disability insurance