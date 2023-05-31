Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby

Actor Al Pacino appears onstage at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York.
Actor Al Pacino appears onstage at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York.(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Pacino, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby, the actor’s representative confirmed Wednesday.

Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino’s fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including the Pacino-starrer “Billy Knight.”

Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and collaborator Robert De Niro’s own. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed earlier this month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time, but few other details — including the identity of the mother — were released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend who officers said raped a woman feeding her child...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Two Huntsville men convicted for Georgia shooting
Athens family wants justice for daughters affected by 2020 DUI crash
Athens family seeking justice for daughter killed in 2020 DUI crash

Latest News

Robert Goodwin, 43, was arrested for shooting into an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred...
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Colbert Co.
Foster was arrested for animal cruelty.
Colbert Co. man enters plea agreement for animal cruelty charge
Surveillance video captures the moment a dog saves his younger brother from a coyote attack....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style...
Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week